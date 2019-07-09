  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC refuses to interfere with Madras HC order quashing Jayalalithaa's gift case

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the 2011 order of the Madras High Court quashing a case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and two others for receiving unaccounted gift of over Rs 2 crore.

    Jayalalithaa and former minister Azhagu Thirunavukkarasu arrayed as accused by the CBI in the case have died while the third accused, K A Sengottaiyan, is the minister for school education in the present AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

    File photo of Supreme Court
    File photo of Supreme Court

    A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that since two of the three accused in the case have died and the high court had observed that there was delay in filing the case, there is no point in interfering with the 2011 order.

    In 2012, the Supreme Court had issued notice to Jayalalithaa and others after the CBI had challenged the 2011 order of the Madras High Court. The agency had contended that the high court had not considered various aspects in accordance with law. The agency's case relates to Jayalalithaa receiving unaccounted gift of over Rs 2 crore in 1991.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court madras high court tamil nadu chief minister aiadmk

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue