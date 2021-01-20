It is for cops to decide says SC while refusing to pass orders on tractor rally on R-Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the pleas of the Centre and Delhi Police to stop the protesting farmers' Republic Day tractor rally into the Capital.

The court also turned down a request to keep the application pending and heart it on January 25. The court said that it was for the police to take a decision on the matter.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that it is irregular and improper for this court to disable any rally. It is for the police to decide. You decide, you are the executive of this country, we will allow you to withdrawn the Bench also said.

On the last date of hearing, the Centre had objected and said that there is a threat to legal entry. At least you can strengthen its hands, Attorney General, K K Venugopal said. To this Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde remarked, " does the Union of India want the Supreme Court to do that?

When the AG and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court to restrain the farmers from entering Delhi to maintain dignity of the Republic Day celebrations, the CJI said, 'we do not need to tell the Centre about the powers with the police to address law and order situations.

When the AG said that the Centre is seeking restraining orders against the farmers from entering Delhi as the SC has taken charge, the CJI said we have not taken charge of the matter except on one issue. And our intervention is grossly misunderstood, Justice Bobde also said.