SC refuses to accept Prashant Bhushan’s regret

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Supreme Court has refused to accept, Prashant Bhushan's regret on his statement that half of the 15 former Chief Justices of India were corrupt.

    File photo of the Supreme Court of India

    The court said that it would examine whether prima facie the statement amounts to contempt. The hearing, in this case, would now commence on August 17, the SC also said.

    The case concerns Bhushan's comments on the judiciary during an interview to the Tehelka magazine in 2009.

      The contempt case was taken on the basis of a complaint by senior advocate Harish Salve. This was in relation to a 2009 interview given by Bhushan to the Tehelka magazine.

      The Bench said on the previous date said that there is a thin line between free speech and contempt. Justice Arun Mishra had said that this system belongs to you. Can you suggest some way to avoid this rigmarole.

      The court had reserved its verdict on the issue on whether to accept the explanation or drop proceedings.

