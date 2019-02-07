SC refuses to give 'pressure cooker' symbol to Dinakaran's party

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 7: Supreme Court  on Thursday refused to give 'pressure cooker' symbol to TTV Dinakaran's party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

    TTV Dinakaran. File photo

    However, the apex court gave TTV Dhinakaran 'pressure cooker' symbol temporarily for the Thiruvarur bypoll.

    In March 2018, the Supreme Court had stayed the Delhi High Court order directing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the 'pressure cooker' symbol to TTV Dinakaran. The court had ruled that Dinakaran's party can't be allowed to use the 'pressure cooker' symbol till the next hearing in the case.

    In 2018, TTV Dinakaran launched his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) whose election symbol will be the 'pressure cooker' with which he handsomely won the RK Nagar by elections in December last.

    Also read: Panel probing Jayalalithaa's death rejects Apollo Hospitals' plea for medical board

    TTV had to approach the Delhi High court to get the symbol - originally allotted to him as an independent - to be reserved for his newly formed party and also a direction to the EC register his new party.

    Thiruvarur assembly bypoll: 

    Bypolls to Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur assembly constituency, which has been vacant since the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in August, have been cancelled. The state government and the Thiruvarur administration had appealed for deferment saying they were preoccupied with relief work after Cyclone Gaja.

    The Election Commission has scrapped its January 3 notification announcing the by-election on January 28.

