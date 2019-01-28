  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SC refers Constitution Bench to hear case over morning prayers in KVs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Supreme Court on Monday referred to constitution bench, a plea challenging compulsory recitation of Sanskrit and Hindi hymns in the morning assembly of the Kendriya Vidyalayas.

    Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Kendriya Vidyalaya management for a response on a public interest litigation (PIL). It alleged that the morning prayers in the schools propagate Hinduism.

    SC refers Constitution Bench to hear case over morning prayers in KVs

    The report says: "In his plea, Madhya Pradesh resident Veenayak Shah said that compulsorily recitation of prayer based on Hindu religion in the morning assembly created obstacles in development scientific temperament among students."

    In his petition, Jabalpur-based lawyer Shah said that compulsory singing of 'Asato Ma Sadgamaya' at the school assembly every morning strangles the spirit of scientific inquiry and amounts to "religious instruction" which is prohibited under the Constitution. It also challenged the education code for KVS schools. This code requires morning assemblies to begin with the Sanskrit verse as a "common prayer" and end with another Sanskrit hymn, 'Om Saha Navavatu'. The petition said that the practice "creates a lot of obstacles in developing a scientific temperament" and that the prayers lead students to an inclination towards seeking God's help instead of finding solutions to everyday problems.

    Read more about:

    supreme court constitution bench

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue