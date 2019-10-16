  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC questions govt’s reluctance to give report on detentions in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The Supreme Court has questioned the reluctance of the government to produce orders on detentions in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta informed the court that he would produce the detention orders soon. The reply is taking time as we are taking into consideration the changed circumstances, he also said.

    SC questions govt’s reluctance to give report on detentions in J&K

    He further said that there is a change in circumstance regarding mobile connectivity and hence he needs time to update the affidavits. He further added that nobody can sit in appeal on the government's administrative decision. This was taken in national interest and clearly not in the interest of the petitioners.

    Senior counsel Dushyant Dave said, " we are not sitting in appeal. We are entitled to tell the court your material for the administrative decision is wholly inadequate.

    99 per cent restrictions gone in Jammu and Kashmir

    The court then asked the government to place on record before it all orders relating to restriction, shutdown and also detentions in J&K. The case will be heard next on October 25.

    The court is hearing a petition challenging the alleged detentions in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The court had sought for a report from the government on the same.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court jammu and kashmir detention

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue