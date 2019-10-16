SC questions govt’s reluctance to give report on detentions in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Supreme Court has questioned the reluctance of the government to produce orders on detentions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta informed the court that he would produce the detention orders soon. The reply is taking time as we are taking into consideration the changed circumstances, he also said.

He further said that there is a change in circumstance regarding mobile connectivity and hence he needs time to update the affidavits. He further added that nobody can sit in appeal on the government's administrative decision. This was taken in national interest and clearly not in the interest of the petitioners.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave said, " we are not sitting in appeal. We are entitled to tell the court your material for the administrative decision is wholly inadequate.

99 per cent restrictions gone in Jammu and Kashmir

The court then asked the government to place on record before it all orders relating to restriction, shutdown and also detentions in J&K. The case will be heard next on October 25.

The court is hearing a petition challenging the alleged detentions in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The court had sought for a report from the government on the same.