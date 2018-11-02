SC quashes FIRs registered against Anurag Thakur in cricket stadium case

Nw Delhi, Nov 2: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed FIRs registered against BJP MP Anurag Thakur for alleged irregularities in grant of land on lease for Dharamshala Cricket Stadium.

Dhumal, Thakur and the HPCA had challenged the Himachal Pradesh High Court order of April 25, 2014, by which it had refused to quash the FIR and stay the criminal trial pending before special judge, Dharamshala, in a case registered for cheating and criminal conspiracy, and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Thakur, who is a BJP MP from Hamirpur and was then the HPCA president, had contended in the apex court that the case was actually a civil dispute but then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government had made it a criminal case for political reasons.

The FIR in the case was registered by the Dharamsala office of the Vigilance Bureau on August 1, 2013, months after the Congress government assumed power in December 2012.