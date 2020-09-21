SC quashes conduct of NLAT 2020: NLSIU to admit through CLAT 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Supreme Court has said that the exam of the NLSIU Bengaluru stands cancelled. The court directed that the admissions in national law universities be conducted as per CLAT-2020.

The court quashed a notification of the NLSIU Bengaluru for holding separate entrance examination for its LLB Court. The court also said that the NLSIU will have to conduct admissions to its courses this year through the Common Law Admission Test.

A Bench comprising, Justices Subhash Reddy, Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah said that the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru's separate entrance exam, the National Law Aptitude Exam (NLAT 2020) is quashed.

The Court said that the CLAT 2020 is to be held on its scheduled date of September 28.

All safety guidelines prescribed by the Union Government shall be followed, the Bench also said.

The NLSIU's move to conduct a separate entrance exam this year in view of the CLAT-2020 being delayed was challenged by the former NLSIU vice chancellor, Venkata Rao.