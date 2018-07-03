  • search

SC pulls up Rajinikanth's wife Latha over dues pending over Rajini's 2014 film 'Kochadaiiyaan'

    New Delhi, July 3: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed Latha Rajinikanth, wife of Rajinikanth, in connection with the payment of money to Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd, The apex court asked her why did she not make the payment and when is she going to do it.

    File Photo of Latha Rajinikanth and Rajinikanth

    Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd had alleged in 2015 that Latha Rajinikanth illegally sold the rights of the movie Kochadaiiyaan to an entertainment company by producing fake documents in court.

    In July 2016, the Bengaluru police had registered an FIR against Latha Rajinikanth on charges of cheating. She was also accused of producing forged documents before a court.

    The FIR was lodged after Ad Bureau filed a complaint on June 9, 2015, alleging that Lathaji had produced fake documents in court illegally to sell the rights to an entertainment company. The complainant had alleged that his firm did post-production work worth Rs 14.9 crore for 'Kochadaiiyaan'. The superstar's wife had signed a contract and guaranteed payment of the money.

    After the release of the movie the producer paid Rs 8.7 crore but the remaining Rs 6.2 crore was allegedly not paid.

    'Kochadaiiyaan' is an animated, motion capture technology-based Tamil movie starring Rajinikanth.

    Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
