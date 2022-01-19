SC pulls up Andhra, Bihar for non-payment of compensation to kin of Covid victims

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalisations and lockdowns could be over this year, says WHO

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up Andhra Pradesh and Bihar governments for non-payment of compensation to the kin of the victims of Covid-19 despite the orders of the court.

The apex court summoned Chief Secretaries of the states to be present before it through virtual hearing at 2pm today.

"They are not above the law!" Justice MR Shah noted.

The advocate representing Andhra clarified that data had been submitted to court. The court asked, "Why are there delays? They have to explain. Make sure they remain present."