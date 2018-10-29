SC prohibits plying of 15-year-old petrol, 10-year-old diesel vehicles in NCR

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Delhi transport department to impound 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles plying on roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The apex court, which described as "very critical" the prevailing situation of pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, said that the list of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles be given on the website of Central Pollution Control Board and transport department of NCR.

Upon being told by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) that the authorities should make better use of social media platforms to help citizens lodge pollution-related complaints, it asked the body to set up an app or system that would facilitate it.

The EPCA had earlier told the bench that despite several court orders aimed at curbing violation of environment norms, nothing had been implemented "on the ground".