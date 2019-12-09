SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 09: The Supreme Court Monday allowed construction activities in Delhi-NCR between 6 am and 6 pm, partially lifting its complete ban order on them.

The apex court perused the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which said that construction activities should not be allowed between 6 pm to 6 am.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni that the Centre had constituted a high-level committee in pursuance of the apex court's direction to examine the feasibility of using technology like smog towers to combat air pollution.

The bench also directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to furnish before it the updated report of stubble burning up to December 11. The top court said it would hear the pollution matters on December 16.