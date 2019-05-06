SC panel finds no merit in sexual harassment charges against CJI

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: An in house panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed a complaint that made sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

In a short note, the panel headed by Justice S Bobde said that it finds no substance in the allegations. The report would remain confidential.

The Supreme Court on Sunday had denied the reports claiming Justice Chandrachud and Justice Nariman had questioned holding a hearing in the CJI sexual harassment case without the inclusion of complainant.

The statement, which has been issued from the office of the Supreme Court's secretary general, said that "it is most unfortunate that a leading newspaper" chose to state that the two judges met Justice Bobde.

Further the statement said that the "in-house committee which is deliberating on the issue concerning the CJI deliberates on its own without any input" from any other judge of the apex court.

The woman's allegations against the CJI were first brought to light when some news portals reported about the matter on April 20.

On 19 April, a former Supreme Court female staffer accused CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment and abuse of power in an affidavit sent to 22 justices of the Supreme Court, requesting an inquiry.