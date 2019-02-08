SC orders Tejashwi to vacate official bungalow in Patna, imposes Rs.50,000 fine

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 06: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's plea challenging the Bihar government's order asking him to vacate the bungalow allotted to him while he was the deputy chief minister. The top court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Tejashwi Yadav for wasting precious judicial time.

The premises was allotted to Yadav in 2015 upon his appointment as the deputy chief minister of the then 'Grand Alliance' government headed by Nitish Kumar.

He continues to occupy the sprawling bungalow, situated adjacent to the chief minister's residence, even after the lapse of more than a year since RJD lost power in the state and Kumar now heads a NDA government.

The Nitish Kumar government has asked Yadav to swap residences with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who lives in 1, Polo Road, situated about a kilometre away.

The RJD heir apparent trained his guns at Sushil Modi, also a senior BJP leader, saying "Why is he so desperate to get me ousted from the bungalow? Is he standing on the road ? Does he face any difficulty in discharging his duties from his current accommodation ?"

Sushil Modi took over as Deputy Chief Minister after Kumar formed the NDA government which caused Tejashwi Yadav to lose his post. He lives in 1, Polo Road, which is about a kilometre away from the chief minister's residence.

The RJD leader has been asked to swap his accommodation with his successor.