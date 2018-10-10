Sc orders policemen to stop entering Puri's Jagannath temple with weapons and shoes

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 10: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (Oct 10) took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.

    Puris Jagannath temple
    Puri's Jagannath temple

    Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

    The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.

    PTI

