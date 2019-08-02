SC says Unnao rape survivor won't be airlifted for now, shifts her jailed uncle to Tihar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 02: The Supreme Court on Friday has ordered immediate transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle from Rae Bareli jail to Tihar jail in Delhi. The apex court also ordered on Friday that no media houses will "directly, indirectly or in any manner" reveal the identity of Unnao teen survivor.

The Court also said that the Unnao teen survivor will not be airlifted to AIIMS in Delhi till Monday after her family insisted the treatment be continued in Lucknow due to her unstable condition.

The apex court said, "Unnao rape survivor's family at liberty to take call on shifting her to AIIMS from Lucknow hospital."

The court also ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

Earlier, the court had also ordered that a sum of 20 lakhs be paid to the lawyer of the Unnao rape case survivor who was severely wounded in the accident on 28 July. The lawyer also is to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi.

The wheels of justice in the Unnao rape survivor's case got a big push on Thursday from Supreme Court which ordered the transfer of all cases pending against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, from Lucknow to Delhi. Sengar, an expelled BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh, is accused of raping the woman two years ago when she was a minor, and the family alleges he is behind the accident that took place on July 28.

The jailed uncle of Unnao rape survivor had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of conspiring to kill his family and said he has all the evidence against Sengar.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, while her two aunts were killed when the car they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck. All of them were on their way to meet Singh in Rae Bareli jail.

The maternal uncle has been in jail in connection with a nearly two-decade-old case for beating Sengar's brother.

Explained: All cases related to Unnao rape

Sengar and nine others, including son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, were booked for murder on Monday.

The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018, when the survivor has tried to set herself afire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. The family of the girl had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA, had raped her at his residence in 2017.