SC orders CBI probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case. The Supreme Court also said that the Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR lodged by Sushant's father to the CBI.

The court also said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR, but also any other FIR related to the case. The Maharashtra Government has been asked to comply and assist in the case. The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, the Supreme Court also held.

The court also said that since the Mumbai Police had registered only an accidental death report following Rajput's death, it had limited investigation powers. Since the Bihar police registered a full fledged FIR, which already stands referred to the CBI, the central agency must probe the case, the SC also held.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The top court, which had reserved its judgement on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that "political clout" has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in Rajput''s case.

Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Chakraborty''s counsel had told the bench that probe by Mumbai Police has "proceeded quite substantially" as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh, had countered submissions advanced by Chakraborty's counsel and said that they have "no faith" in Maharashtra Police.

Chakraborty's lawyer had argued that FIR lodged by Rajput's father has "absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna" and there was considerable delay of around 38 days in its lodging.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that only FIR lodged in the case was in Bihar and the Enforcement Directorate has also started its separate probe in the matter.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Singh against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.