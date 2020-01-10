  • search
    SC order on internet shutdown, section 144 in Kashmir: Who said what

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The Supreme Court on Friday (January 10) ruled that the right to access the Internet is a fundamental right protected under the Constitution.

    All orders are to be put in public domain which can then be challenged in a court of law, the court also said. Soon after the verdict, the opposition leaders have slammed the government for imposing restrictions in the valley.

    Review internet suspension in J&K forthwith rules Supreme Court

    SC decision of Kashmir historic: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hailed the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure.

    SC order on JK is rebuff to 'unconstitutional, arrogant' govt: Chidambaram

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir is a rebuff to the "unconstitutional and arrogant" stance of the central government and the J&K administration on restrictions imposed there, and asked former state Governor Satpal Malik to own responsibility and resign as Goa Governor.

    "SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K," the former Union minister said on Twitter.

    Chidambaram demanded that the entire team in J&K that designed and executed "the plan" be changed and a new set of administrators who respect the Constitution be appointed.

    Restoration of mobile internet services would help ease situation: NC

    The National Conference welcomed the SC order on the restrictions in the valley and expressed hope that the restoration of mobile internet services will help ease the situation in the Union Territory.

    "The observations of the apex court about snapping of internet services indefinitely are significant and the government must take a call to review and restore the connectivity immediately", NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said here.

    SC judgement belies false claims of normalcy: CPI (M)

    The CPI (M) said the Supreme Court's judgement on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central Government has been peddling to the country and the world.

    "The Supreme Court has made significant comments on the curbs on civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir which belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central Government has been peddling to the country and the world," the party said in a statement.

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
