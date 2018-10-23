  • search

SC order on firecrackers: The main observations

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The Supreme Court refused to ban the sale of firecrackers, but imposed several restrictions.

    SC order on firecrackers: The main observations
    A child buying firecrackers on the eve Diwali festival, in Amritsar.PTI Photo

    The court issued a series of directions, while delivering its verdict. The verdict would not be applicable only to Delhi, but to the entire country.

    Also Read | No ban, but SC sets time limits to burst crackers on Diwali, Christmas, New Year

    Here are the details of the SC order on firecrackers:

    • The SC banned mixed series crackers (laris). High decibel crackers and those crackers containing led, arsenic, antimony, lithium and mercury have been banned.
    • Those firecrackers which have already been manufactured and do not conform to the new standards cannot be sold in Delhi-NCR. Only green crackers will be manufactured from now onwards.
    • Only licensed traders can manufacture firecrackers.
    • The sale of crackers online will be not permitted. Those found selling crackers online will be hauled up for contempt and also penalised.
    • The court said that community cracker bursting must be encouraged during festivals. All states have been directed to explore the feasibility of community cracker bursting.
    • During Diwali, crackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm.
    • During Christmas and New Year, crackers can be burst between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am.

    Read more about:

    supreme court diwali restrictions firecrackers

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue