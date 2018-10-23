SC order on firecrackers: The main observations

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Supreme Court refused to ban the sale of firecrackers, but imposed several restrictions.

The court issued a series of directions, while delivering its verdict. The verdict would not be applicable only to Delhi, but to the entire country.

Here are the details of the SC order on firecrackers:

The SC banned mixed series crackers (laris). High decibel crackers and those crackers containing led, arsenic, antimony, lithium and mercury have been banned.

Those firecrackers which have already been manufactured and do not conform to the new standards cannot be sold in Delhi-NCR. Only green crackers will be manufactured from now onwards.

Only licensed traders can manufacture firecrackers.

The sale of crackers online will be not permitted. Those found selling crackers online will be hauled up for contempt and also penalised.

The court said that community cracker bursting must be encouraged during festivals. All states have been directed to explore the feasibility of community cracker bursting.

During Diwali, crackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

During Christmas and New Year, crackers can be burst between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am.