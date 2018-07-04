SC order on Delhi a 'thumping victory' for democracy: Chidambaram

New Delhi, July 4: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the power tussle between the LG and the Delhi government, saying it was a "thumping victory" for democracy.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram, who represented the Delhi government as counsel in the court, asked why Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal allowed himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters.

"Thumping victory for representative democracy. I welcome SC judgement in the Delhi Govt vs LG case. Why did the LG (with a fine track record) allow himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters?" he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Chidambaram, a former Union home minister, said whoever in the central government was responsible for triggering the legal battle should own responsibility, but doubted whether anyone will do so.

"As Home Minister, I worked with LG Tejinder Khanna and CM Sheila Dikshit. There was no controversy or confrontation. The present controversy was manufactured by the BJP and the central government.

"Now, happily resolved by the Constitutional Court. The SC judgement contains important lessons for Puducherry as well," he said on Twitter. In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court today unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state, but clipped the powers of the (LG), saying he has no "independent decision making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.

The judgment by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2014.

There were two LGs -- incumbent Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung -- with whom Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was at loggerheads.

PTI

