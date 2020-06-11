  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC notice to Maha govt on plea seeking transfer of Palghar lynching case to CBI

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the state of Maharashtra on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the Palghar lynching case.

    SC notice to Maha govt on plea seeking transfer of Palghar lynching case to CBI

    The relatives of two Juna Akhara priests who were lynched by a mob at Palghar had moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the incident. The petitioner said that they have no faith in the Maharashtra government or police. They further said that they have no faith that a fair and just probe into investigation would be conduct and also suspect their involvement in the incident.

    Palghar lynching: CM Thackeray urges Amit Shah to take action on those giving communal colour

    The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 in the presence of police.

    The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

    In another petition that was filed in the Supreme Court, the petitioner had referred to media reports and claimed that the police complicit in the incident as they did not use force to prevent it.

    "This happened despite the fact that whole country was under lockdown since March 25 and that no person is allowed to be out of their house and everyone has been asked to follow social distancing which raises a huge suspicion on part of local police," the plea said.

    "During this whole incident, police did not take any concrete step to protect these innocent men which could be proved by the fact that they did not use any force to disperse the crowd and one of the video even shows that one of the police official actually pushed saints to the crowd when they were asking for the protection," it claimed.

    The plea, which had sought transfer of trial in the case from Palghar to a fast track court in Delhi, alleged that the whole incident was "pre-planned and there could be police involvement as well". It alleged that attack on these sadhus was "more like an attack on our society as a whole and could cause social disturbance".

    The police has arrested over 100 persons, including nine juvenile, in connection with the case.

    More PALGHAR News

    Read more about:

    palghar lynching supreme court maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue