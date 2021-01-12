SC notice to farmer unions on plea to stop R-Day tractor rally

The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the farmer unions on an application challenging the possible conduct of a tractor rally to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The Delhi Police in an application said that the rally needs to be stopped in view of the security arrangements.

The CJI said that the matters of law and order is left to the police. If protests are allowed to enter the city, it is within the power of the police to see a specified number of people enter unarmed.

The Supreme Court also stayed the three farm laws, while forming a committee to look into the grievances of the farmers. The committee would comprise of H S Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwant.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde had earlier asked the farmer unions if they want to go before the committee. The farmer unions had said that they were not ready for the same and have stuck to their position that they will not settle for anything less than a repeal of the farm laws.