SC refuses to interfere in probe against Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate on a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram. A petition was filed by Karti challenging the ED and CBI probe against him in the INX Media case.

While posting the matter to March 3, the court made it clear that the issuance of notice will have no bearing on any proceedings pending against Karti in any trial court anywhere.

During the hearing Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta objected to the petition. He questioned the maintainability of the petition and said that the CBI would today request the trial court to extend Karti's custody.

In his petition, Karti had sought to declare the probe by the CBI and ED as null and void. He has also alleged harassment by both the agencies He had also said that he needed the protection of his fundamental rights including the right to privacy.

