Your negotiations have not worked, SC tells Centre: Indicates setting up of committee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre on a plea that sought removal of the farmers blocking the roads at the Delhi borders.

The petitioner cited the Shaheen Bagh judgement which banned protesters from blocking roads. The SC asked the petitioner to make the farmer unions as parties in the plea while posting the matter for tomorrow.

The SC indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of both the government and farmer bodies across the country to resolve the dispute. The Centre informed the court that it would not do anything which is against the interest of the farmers. The court told the Centre," your negotiations with the protesting farmers have not worked, apparently till now.

The petition has been filed by Rishabh Sharma, a law student. He said that the commuters are facing hardship due to the road blockages and the gatherings may lead to an increase in number of COVID-19 cases.

The farmers who are protesting around Delhi have been misguided, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Those sitting in the opposition and misleading the farmers today were in favour of thee farm reforms when they were in power. They could not make a decision during their tenure and today when the nation has taken a historic step, then these people are misleading the farmers, the PM also said.

The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what the farmer bodies and even the Opposition have been asking for over the years. The government of India is always committed to the welfare of the farmers. We will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns, the PM also said.

The Prime Minister also met people from various groups in Kutch today. The PM also said that there is a conspiracy going on around Delhi to confuse the farmers. They are being told that after the new farm reforms, the land of farmers will be occupied by others. Tell me if a dairy has a contract of collecting milk from you, do they take away your cattle too, PM Modi asked.