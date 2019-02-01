  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC notice to CBI on officer’s plea challenging transfer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and its interim director, M Nageshwar Rao on a petition filed by DSP, A K Bassi, who had challenged his transfer.

    SC notice to CBI on officer’s plea challenging transfer

    Following the public spat between the former top two of the CBI, Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana, the government appointed Rao as the interim director of the agency. After Rao took over, he transferred a few officers.

    A K Bassi was transferred to Port Blair, following which he moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision. Bassi said that he was investigating corruption charges against Asthana and after Verma had been sent on leave, he was transferred.

    Also Read | High powered panel to pick new CBI chief today

    He contended that his transfer had hampered the investigation and hence the order be revoked.

    Asthana it may be recalled had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the probe against him. While refusing to quash the FIR, the court ordered the CBI to complete the probe against him in 10 weeks time.

    Read more about:

    supreme court cbi m nageswar rao

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue