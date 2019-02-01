SC notice to CBI on officer’s plea challenging transfer

New Delhi, Feb 01: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and its interim director, M Nageshwar Rao on a petition filed by DSP, A K Bassi, who had challenged his transfer.

Following the public spat between the former top two of the CBI, Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana, the government appointed Rao as the interim director of the agency. After Rao took over, he transferred a few officers.

A K Bassi was transferred to Port Blair, following which he moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision. Bassi said that he was investigating corruption charges against Asthana and after Verma had been sent on leave, he was transferred.

He contended that his transfer had hampered the investigation and hence the order be revoked.

Asthana it may be recalled had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the probe against him. While refusing to quash the FIR, the court ordered the CBI to complete the probe against him in 10 weeks time.