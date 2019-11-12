SC not to hear Shiv Sena's petition today

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 12: The Supreme Court will not accord urgent hearing on Tuesday itself to the petition filed by the Shiv Sena challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state, a party lawyer said.

    Supreme Court

    The lawyer said the SC registry informed that it will 'not be possible to constitute a bench today'.

    'The Supreme Court has asked us to mention the writ petition that we filed at 10.30 AM on Wednesday before the court,' Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the petition on behalf of the Shiv Sena, told PTI.

    Sena moves SC over Governor's refusal to extend time given to form govt

    He said the fresh/second petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state is being readied.

    'The decision on when to file it (fresh petition) will be taken tomorrow,' he said.

