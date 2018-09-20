  • search

SC to monitor probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will monitor the investigation into Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The Apex Court sought status report from CBI. No more monitoring by Patna High Court.

    SC to monitor probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case

    The shocking incident had come to light following an audit of the shelter home by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. The audit report, submitted to the state government in April, said that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

    Following this, an SIT was formed to probe the complaints. Amid uproar, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the investigation to CBI.

    Brajesh Thakur, owner of the NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti' which ran the shelter home, was arrested after the incident came to light. He also ran a local newspaper.

    Expressing concern over the leak of probe details in the shelter home case, the Patna High Court had on August 23 restrained the media from reporting the details of the probe. A petition challenging this is pending before the Supreme Court.

    Read more about:

    supreme court muzaffarpur muzaffarpur shelter home patna high court

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue