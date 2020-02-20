SC mediators meets anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh for second round of talks

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 20: The two-member mediators appointed by the Supreme Court, advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran arrived at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for the second round of talks on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the mediators met and held a dialogue with the prolong anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, they read out the order of the court to the protesters. Both Hegde and Ramachandran have urged the protesters to listen to their point of view before coming up with any decission.

On Monday, a bench of two-judges of the apex court, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph on Monday had appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as the mediators for the Shaheen Bagh demonstrators, they have been appointed to hold dailogues between the agitators and convince them to move the protest to some other place.

The apex court also said that the advocates sought help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.

Mediators appointed by SC speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Advocate Ramachandran who is one of the mediator addressing the crowd at the spot read out the order that the apex court has upheld their (protesters) right to protest. But then other citizens also have their rights and it should also be maintained.

Earlier, advocate Hegde explained the SC's order to the protesters. Later, it was translated into Hindi by Ramachandran.

Shaheen Bagh, had turned into a protest ground since December last year, after several women went for a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Following this the protest has also spread in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai and among other places.