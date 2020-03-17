SC likely to seal fate of Madhya Pradesh government today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions that have sought a floor test in Madhya Pradesh. The petitions have sought a directive that the floor test be held within 12 hours.

The matter will be heard by a Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta. The petition says that 22 Congress MLAs supporting the government had resigned on account of dissatisfaction. The resignations of six MLAs have already been accepted by the Speaker. This has reduced the Congress led government to a minority, the petition also stated.

The government has no moral or legal right to remain in power even for a single day. All attempts are being made by the Chief Minister to convert his minority government into a majority by giving all possible threats, the petition also stated.

Horse trading is at its peak and hence it is essential that a floor test is conducted as directed by the Governor. The floor test is necessary as it would make it absolutely clear as to whether the Chief Minister enjoys a majority on the floor of the house, the petition also stated. Any deferment of the floor test will further encourage horse trading the petition filed by former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others also said.