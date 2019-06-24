SC junks another plea challenging Bombay HC order on Maratha reservation

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 24: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by an individual against an order by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay Court which had ruled out reservation for Marathas in some Post Graduate courses this year.

The individual, Sameer, reportedly wanted to challenge Bombay HC's order that declined to consider a petition against Ordinance granting 16 percent quota for Marathas in admission to PG medical and dental courses this year in the State.

In May, the Supreme Court upheld an order of the Nagpur bench of Bombay high court by which provisions of Maratha Reservations were made inapplicable to admissions for 2019-20 to Post Graduate medical and dental college admissions.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court had earlier held that the decision of implementing 16 percent Maratha quota to PG medical admission process this year as "arbitrary". The HC noted that the PG medical admission process had already commenced at the time when the quota came into force.

Even the Maharashtra Government had on May 4 challenged the order by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay Court. The Supreme Court had even then upheld the high court's decision.

The division bench of honourable Justices Sunil Shukre and Pushpa Ganediwala had ruled in their order that the March 8 notification about the implementation of the new 16 percent reservation for the Maratha community, under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) quota; shall not be applicable to the admission process, which had started earlier, reported PTI.

On November 30 last year, the Maharashtra Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs. In November last year, the Maharashtra assembly unanimously passed bill giving 16 per cent reservation for Maratha community in jobs and education. This was separate reservation from existing OBC and SC ST reservations already in place.