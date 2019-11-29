  • search
    SC issues notice to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar in Saradha scam

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from West Bengal cadre IPS officer Rajeev Kumar on CBI''s appeal challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

    While issuing notice to Kumar, a bench headed by Chief justice S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the agency has to convince the top court why custody of the former Kolkata Police Commissioner was needed in the case.

    SC issues notice to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar in Saradha scam
      Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, that Kumar was earlier absconding for quite some time and he has suppressed relevant materials which were collected by him during the probe.

      Friday, November 29, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
