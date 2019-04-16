  • search
    SC issues notice to Chidambaram's wife Nalini, son in black money case

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from Congress leader P Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti on an appeal of the Income Tax department against the Madras High Court order quashing criminal prosecution against them in an alleged blackmoney case.

    File photo of Nalini

    A bench headed by the Chief Justice, while issuing notices to the two, made clear it will not stay the Madras High Court's 2018 order quashing criminal prosecution against the Chidambarams.

    SC stays SC/ST quota in promotion for government jobs

    The issue relates to alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets and bank accounts held by Chidambaram's wife, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi.

