  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC issues notice on plea seeking insurance cover for mental health

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the IRDAI on a plea seeking extension of financial cover for mental illness too. IRDAI is the regulatory body for the insurance sector.

    SC issues notice on plea seeking insurance cover for mental health
    File photo of the Supreme Court of India

    The court sought replies on why insurance cover should be extended to those dealing with mental health issue. The matter has been posted for further hearting after two weeks.

      Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News

      The PIL also alleged that the insurance companies are not reimbursing the treatment cost of mental illness.

      Recently the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has broadened the discussions on issues such as depression and mental health, anxiety at a time the entire world is battling COVID-19.

      More SUPREME COURT News

      Read more about:

      supreme court coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue