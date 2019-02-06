  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC issues contempt to Prashant Bhushan over his tweets on appointment of interim CBI chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The Supreme Court has issued contempt notices to advocate, Prashant Bhushan over his tweets questioning the appointment of Nageshwar Rao as the interim CBI director.

    Prashant Bhushan
    Prashant Bhushan

    Attorney General K K Venugopal had on Monday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly scandalising the court with his recent tweets on the appointment of former interim chief of CBI M Nageswara Rao.

    The contempt petition refers to the February 1 tweets by Bhushan in which he allegedly said that the government appeared to have misled the Supreme Court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the meeting of the high-powered Selection Committee headed by the Prime Minister.

    Also Read | Prashant Bhushan calls Rafale verdict incorrect

    Venugopal, in his petition, said Bhushan deliberately intended to cast aspersions on the integrity and honesty of the Attorney General who had placed the minutes of the meeting before the apex court during the February 1 hearing.

    During the February 1 hearing, Venugopal had in a sealed cover placed before the bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, the minutes of the meeting of the Selection Committee which was held last month for appointing the new CBI chief.

    Venugopal had informed the bench that the Centre had taken the permission of the Committee to appoint Rao as an interim CBI Director.

    Read more about:

    supreme court prashant bhushan cbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue