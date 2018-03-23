SC initiates contempt proceedings against lady advocate

The Supreme Court has initiated contempt proceedings against a woman lawyer who had made derogatory comments against the Bench. The lawyer had also dared the court to take action against her.

A Bench headed by Justice A K Goel while issuing a notice to the advocate, Nisha Priya Bhatia said that her conduct amounts to contempt in the face of the court.

The court also directed her to file an affidavit to explain her conduct within two weeks. The issue cropped up when the advocate appearing for the Union of India sought more time. When the Bench told Bhatia that the matter could not be taken up on the same day, she protested and raised her voice.

In its order, the court said that she had made derogatory remarks against the court. Despite being warned that her remarks would amount to contempt, she persisted and dated the court to take action against her, the order further stated.

