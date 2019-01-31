SC hurt Hindu sentiments by allowing women to enter Sabarimala: Mohan Bhagwat

oi-Deepika S

Pragyaraj, Jan 31: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the Supreme Court had not considered the emotions of crores of Hindus in its verdict allowing women to enter the Lord Ayappa temple in Sabarimala.

"The court didn't consider that its verdict will hurt the beliefs of crores of people. New schemes are being conspired to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. The devotees of Lord Ayappa are not confined within Kerala but the entire world worships Lord Ayappa," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj.

"The court said if a woman wants to enter the Sabarimala temple then they should be allowed to do so and if someone is stopped she should be provided security to let them pray where everyone else does. But no woman devotee wants to go there, so a female devotee was brought from Sri Lanka and allowed to enter from the back door," Bhagwat said.

"Not all people are agitating against the order of the apex court. Only the social and religious organisations are agitating. There is no discrimination against any women. There is a conspiracy to break society due to political selfishness. Our society is a little ignorant. It doesn't know what is going on. It has to be given this information. If the Hindu society is united, then there is no one capable in the world to break it," said Bhagwat.

The RSS has opposed the September 28, 2018, Supreme Court verdict that threw open the doors of the shrine to women of all ages, overturning a decades-old ban on the entry of female devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 years. It has argued that the ruling "violates the customs and traditions of the temple" and are in contravention to the "deity's own rules".