SC to hear Lalu Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam case on Friday

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petitions filed by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam.

A bench headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear Yadav's petition challenging the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court, rejecting bail to him in these cases.

Yadav is lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister. Yadav was lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017 in these cases.

In the High Court, the RJD supremo had cited old age and poor health for grant of bail. Yadav, 71, said he was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments and that he had already obtained bail in one of the fodder scam cases.

[Lalu to approve RJD Lok Sabha poll candidates; alliance partners]

He has been convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries. He got bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases. He is currently facing a fifth case pertaining to Doranda treasury.

The RJD chief has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. The over Rs 900 crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in early 90s when Bihar and Jharkhand were one state.

PTI