SC to hear 42 review petitions on Sabarimala verdict today

New Delhi, Nov 13: Ahead of the annual pilgrim season commencing this week, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear 42 petitions seeking a review of the earlier verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The petitions would be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 3 PM today.

The Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala has triggered massive protests by Hindu organisations and devotees across Kerala.

On September 28, in a historic judgement, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Though the apex court allowed entry of all women into the Hindu shrine, so far no woman of menstruating age have been able to enter the temple as devotees and Sangh Parivar members have prevented them midway.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is likely to convene an all-party meeting today to discuss various matters relating to the temple. "We are thinking of having an all-party meeting. We have not taken a final decision yet. There are plans," Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran told reporters.