'SC has delivered a historic verdict today', says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

After Supreme Court's verdict on the long drawn out battle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Court made it clear that the power is the people's mandate.

Speaking to media, Sisodia said,'' Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy.''

''SC's verdict is very important for us. They have removed many obstacles for us. I want to thank SC and its judges on behalf of Delhi and its citizen,'' he also said.

Also, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter post-Supreme Court verdict on the long drawn out battle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. "A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave more power to the elected government in Delhi and limited the role of the L-G.

"The Lieutenant Governor can't act in a mechanical manner and refer all decisions of the council of ministers to President.

The L-G's role can't be obstructionist, he must work together with the council of ministers and respect their decisions," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said while reading out the verdict of the five-judge Constitutional bench. In addition to the CJI, the bench comprised Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

