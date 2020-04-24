  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC grants two weeks protection to Arnab Goswami from any coercive action

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: The Supreme Court has stayed the FIRs lodged against Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV.

    He had challenged the FIRs filed against him in the states of Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir.

    SC grants two weeks protection to Arnab Goswami from any coercive action
    Arnab Goswami

    The Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that no coercive action should be taken against him for two weeks.

    2 FIRs lodged against senior journalist Arnab Goswami in Punjab

    The court intends to protect the petitioner for a period of two weeks from today and permit him to move anticipatory bail application before the trial court or High Court. For a period of two weeks, the petitioner shall be protected against any coercive steps in relation to the FIRs arising out of the telecast that took place on April 21.

    "Save and except for FIR registered at Nagpur, (FIR number 238 of 2020 dated April 22, 2020, registered at Nagpur, further proceedings arising out of and relating to FIRs and complaints listed out petition shall remain stayed until further orders," the court also said.

    The Bench also said that if there are any other FIRs filed thereafter arising out of the related or present case, it shall also remain stayed until further orders. The petitioner must cooperate with the investigation and the Mumbai Police Commissioner is directed to provide protection, the Bench further noted.

    Goswami contended that the FIRs were in response to the broadcast made by his challenger linking Congress to the Palghar incident. He said that the FIRs were lodged at the instance of the Indian National Congress to harass and intimidate him.

    Arnab Goswami attacked by unknown persons

    Contrary to the tenor of allegations in the complaints filed against the Petitioner, the Petitioner has time and again encouraged and used the platform of its channel to foster communal harmony, especially in the present critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the Petitioner has been strongly opposed to any propagation of any communalisation by various other political parties for their own vested interests, it was further contended.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court arnab goswami fir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X