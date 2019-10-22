INX Media: Chidambaram gets bail in CBI case, to stay in ED custody

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Delhi High Court order granting bail to P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the the Central Bureau of Investigation in INX media case.

"P Chidambaram can be released provided he is not arrested in any other case and on the personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has to make himself available for interrogation," the SC said in its order.

However, the 74-year-old Congress politician cannot walk out of jail right away. He is also under arrest in a related case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and will be under federal agency's custody till October 24.

The Congress leader moved the top court against Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea contending that he might influence the witnesses in the case.

Chidambaram, who was also the union home minister during the UPA rule, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

CBI has recently charge-sheeted him and others, including his son Karti and some bureaucrats, for causing loss to the exchequer by allegedly committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Chidambaram is presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media money laundering case.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

The Delhi high court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.

INX Media: Chidambaram sought payoff in presence of Mukerjeas and a senior journalist says CBI

The 74-year-old senior Congress leader approached the apex court challenging the September 30 verdict of the high court which had dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media corruption case, filed by the CBI, saying the probe was at an advanced stage and the possibility of his influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

A bench comprising justices R Banumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy would also pronounce its verdict on the CBI's plea challenging the findings of the high court which had said that Chidambaram was not a 'flight risk' and cannot tamper with the evidence.

