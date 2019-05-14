SC frees BJP activist in Mamata meme case, says apology not conditional

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing morphed pictures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sharma has been asked to file a written apology on social media immediately after being released from prison.

"Is there any difficulty in apologising? We are asking her to apologise for herself. Feedom of speech ends where it affects others rights," the Supreme Court said today.

Priyanka Sharma was arrested on last Friday after she shared a photo in which Mamata Banerjee's face has been photo-shopped on the form of actor Priyanka Chopra. In the original picture, the actor was photographed at the MET Gala in New York.