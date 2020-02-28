  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC grants anticipatory bail till Mar 6 to Hardik Patel

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The Supreme Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail till March 6 to Congress leader Hardik Patel in the case lodged against him in connection with the violence during the Patidar stir in Gujarat in 2015.

    A bench of justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran issued notice to the Gujarat government on the plea of Patel seeking quashing of a case against him.

    SC grants anticipatory bail till Mar 6 to Hardik Patel
    Hardik Patel

    "The case was lodged in 2015 and the investigation is still pending in the matter. You can't sit on the case for past five years," the bench said.

    Hardik Patel arrested for evading sedition case trial

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 28th, 2020

      The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Patel had organised a mega rally in Ahmedabad as part of the quota stir, and an FIR was lodged for "unlawful assembly" as the police claimed the event did not have requisite permissions.

      More HARDIK PATEL News

      Read more about:

      hardik patel anticipatory bail supreme court violence

      Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X