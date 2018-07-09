SC favours live streaming of court proceedings, says litigants have right to know

New Delhi, July 9: The Centre today told the Supreme Court that live streaming of judicial proceedings must be implemented. Attorney General, K K Venugopal told the court that the experiment of live telecasting court proceedings must start soon at the Supreme Court.

The Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that if proceedings are streamed live, it would help the litigant instantly. He or she would know what happened to his case and also how it was presented by the advocate.

The court further sought suggestions from the Bar association members on the issue. Its said that the experimentation will begin with the SC and also added that it would devise guidelines for it. The Bench also sought suggestions from the AG.

The court also said that live telecast of SC proceedings appears to be the need of the hour and there must be promptness in thinking about it. Further hearing on the matter would continue on July 23.

The petition was filed by senior advocate, Indira Jaisingh. She sought for live streaming of matters of constitutional and national importance as citizens have the right to information. She also said that if live streaming is not possible, then a video recording must be permitted.

