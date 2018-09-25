SC extends deadline to submit vision document on protection of Taj Mahal

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till November 15 the time for Uttar Pradesh government to submit a vision document on protection of Taj Mahal. The Uttar Pradesh government told the apex court that it would be difficult to declare entire Agra as a heritage city.

The top court asked the state government to consider declaring certain portions of the area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

The state government informed the court that an Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology was assisting it on declaring areas surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

Last month, the top court had sought a detailed suggestion to preserve the iconic Mughal heritage monument from decay and yellowing due to environmental reasons.

"Ecosystem, and environment are are important facets of the vision document and thereby should be kept in mind before any steps or suggestion being taken in the preservation of Taj Mahal," Supreme Court Justice Lokur observed during the course of the hearing.

Protecting the iconic Taj Mahal has become a "hopeless cause", the top court had earlier said, adding that Indian authorities should display a "far greater concern" than shown by the UNESCO over the upkeep of Taj Mahal that has been affected by pollution.

PTI