  • search

SC extends deadline to submit vision document on protection of Taj Mahal

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 25: The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till November 15 the time for Uttar Pradesh government to submit a vision document on protection of Taj Mahal. The Uttar Pradesh government told the apex court that it would be difficult to declare entire Agra as a heritage city.

    The top court asked the state government to consider declaring certain portions of the area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

    Taj Mahal
    Taj Mahal

    The state government informed the court that an Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology was assisting it on declaring areas surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

    Also Read SC pulls up Centre, UP govt over maintenance of the Taj Mahal

    During the hearing, the state informed that Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology will assist s on declaring area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

    Last month, the top court had sought a detailed suggestion to preserve the iconic Mughal heritage monument from decay and yellowing due to environmental reasons.

    Also Read Taj Mahal, Somnath Temple among 17 sites to be developed as 'Iconic Tourist Sites'

    "Ecosystem, and environment are are important facets of the vision document and thereby should be kept in mind before any steps or suggestion being taken in the preservation of Taj Mahal," Supreme Court Justice Lokur observed during the course of the hearing.

    Protecting the iconic Taj Mahal has become a "hopeless cause", the top court had earlier said, adding that Indian authorities should display a "far greater concern" than shown by the UNESCO over the upkeep of Taj Mahal that has been affected by pollution.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    supreme court taj mahal up government

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue