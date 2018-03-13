Aadhaar linking: SC extends deadline indefinitely

Supreme Court extended March 31 deadline for Aadhaar linkages till the constitution bench delivers judgement on the matter.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said the government cannot insist for mandatory Aadhaar.

The deadline has been extended until the disposal of Aadhaar case in the Supreme Court. Earlier, the deadline to link Aadhaar card with various services as set as March 31, 2018.

This development comes as a major relief for those who haven't linked their Aadhaar card with services yet. 'SC extends March 31 deadline for Aadhaar linkages till the constitution bench delivers judgement on the matter,' PTI reported.

Earlier, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra had urged the government to clarify on its stand of extending the deadline beyond March 31.

The Centre on Tuesday told the court that it is open to the idea of extending the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and other services.

OneIndia News

