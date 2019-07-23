SC extends deadline for Assam NRC to August 31

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: The Supreme Court said that it is not inclined to order a re-verification of the draft NRC. The court however extended the deadline for the publication of the final NRC to August 31 2019 as opposed to the earlier last date of July 31.

The Centre and the Assam Government had made urgent mentions before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline for the final publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from July 31, 2019 to a future date.

They urged the court for more time so that a sample re-verification process could be conducted. The application stated that a 20 per cent sample re-verification of the names should be conducted in the in the districts bordering Bangladesh and a 10 per cent sample re-verification in the remaining districts.

The deadline for the final list was July 31 and the Centre has sought for a hearing before that.

It may be recalled that in May the court had made it clear that it will not extend the July 31 deadline for finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

NRC Assam coordinator dismisses reports of Rohingya migrant in draft list

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman also gave a "free hand" to Prateek Hajela, Assam NRC coordinator dealing with claims and objections of persons against wrong exclusion or inclusion of citizens in the NRC.

The direction came after Hajela informed the bench that many persons, who had objected to inclusion of certain individuals in the draft NRC are not coming forward before panels which are dealing with such complaints.

The draft Assam NRC was published on July 30, 2018 in which the names of 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore people were included. The names of 40,70,707 people did not figure in the list. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold.