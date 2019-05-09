  • search
    SC dismisses Tej Bahadur Yadav’s plea against rejection of his candidature in Varanasi

    New Delhi, May 09: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed plea of former BSF constable and SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav against rejection of his nomination from Varanasi LS constituency.

    A Bench headed by CJI Gogoi dismissing the plea said, "We don't find any merit to entertain this petition."

    SC dismisses Tej Bahadur Yadav’s plea. File photo.

    Samajwadi Party had fielded Tej Bahadur as its candidate against PM Modi from the constituency.

    SC asks EC to examine Tej Bahadur Yadav's plea against rejection of his candidature in Varanasi

    Tej Bahadur had approached the apex court on Monday challenging the rejection of his candidature against PM Modi in Varanasi. He has alleged that his candidature was rejected "to give walkover to the candidate of the ruling party", namely, Narendra Modi.

    Yadav was seeking to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely to represent Yadav.

    Varanasi Assistant RO Rajesh Kumar said, "He has not taken permission from ECI regarding contesting polls, which needs to be taken in case a government official who has been removed or suspended wants to contest polls."

    Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's nomination from Varanasi rejected by EC

    Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining of the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784
    Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0
    2009
    Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211
    Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0
    2004
    Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0
    1999
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859
    Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0
    1998
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946
    Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0
    1996
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0
    1991
    Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0
    1989
    Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603
    Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0
    1984
    Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430
    Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0
    1980
    Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735
    Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0
    1977
    Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854
    Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0
    1971
    Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848
    Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0
    1967
    S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167
    R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0
    1962
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907
    Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0
    1957
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926
    Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0
    supreme court tej bahadur yadav varanasi lok sabha elections 2019

