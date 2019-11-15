SC dismisses ED plea challenging bail to DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate''s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.